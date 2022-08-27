Man wanted after robbing at least 12 food trucks in north Houston, police say

Houston police need the public's help searching for a gunman involved in multiple food truck robberies in north Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need the public's help searching for a gunman involved in multiple food truck robberies in north Houston.

The man has allegedly robbed at least 12 robberies at gunpoint in the north Houston area, according to police.

Surveillance video shared by food truck owner Rolando Hernandez, shows the suspect bursting into his taco truck business, El De La Barbacoa, located on the North Freeway and W. Gulf Bank.

The man is seen entering with a sawed-off shotgun and demanding cash from an employee.

SEE ORIGINAL STORY: Popular Houston taco truck targeted by suspect with sawed-off shotgun: 'It's difficult'

Hernandez said after posting the video online, he received messages from a half dozen other food truck owners claiming they were robbed by the same man.

Houston police described the suspect as a Hispanic man, about 18 to 24 years old, with a black sawed-off gun and no face covering.

The suspect is accused of robbing the following food truck locations within the month:

Aug. 9: 2800 W Mount Houston Rd.

Aug. 10: 8610 Irvington Blvd.

Aug. 10: 8430 Fulton St.

Aug. 10: 8930 North Freeway

Aug. 11: 7712 W. Little York

Aug. 12: 4109 Cedar Hill Lane

Aug. 13: 609 W. Gulf Bank Rd.

Aug. 15: 2800 W. Mount Houston Rd.

Aug. 17: 522 E Little York Rd.

Aug. 17: 9550 Airline Drive

Aug. 19: 8930 North Freeway

Aug. 21: 10798 Shady Lane

SEE ALSO: 2 masked men caught on video robbing southeast Houston hair salon at gunpoint