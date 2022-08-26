Popular Houston taco truck targeted by suspect with sawed-off shotgun: 'It's difficult'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston taco truck owner wants to find the armed robber who terrorized his employee and may be responsible for more robberies.

Rolando Hernandez shared surveillance video of the robbery at his taco truck, El De La Barbacoa, on the North Freeway and W. Gulf Bank, last week. He said it happened on Aug. 18, just after closing. A man wielding a sawed-off shotgun is seen bursting into the truck, holding an employee at gunpoint and demanding cash.

Hernandez said that after posting the video on social media, he heard from a half dozen other food truck owners who said they were allegedly robbed by the same guy, too.

"It's not really about the money. It's just having that person coming in here and robbing me, knowing he's robbing other places, too," Hernandez said. "It's difficult. My employees don't want to work because they're scared."

Hernandez reported the armed robbery to Houston police, and said he feels for the robber if he's going through a hard time. But, Hernandez said there are other options.

"There's an option of working or doing things the wrong way," he said. "I just really, really wish him the best and wish for him to stop."

