While data shows homicides and assaults are down, witnesses said it doesn't improve their sense of safety after being so close to violence. "I'm so scared," a witness said.

At least 6 shot within 48 hours in string of shootings across Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the last 48 hours, ABC13 has covered four shootings in communities across Houston that have wounded at least six people.

One of those shootings was caught on surveillance video just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday. A silver sedan is seen rolling through a strip mall parking lot on S. Kirkwood. According to police, someone in the car opened fire, shooting into a crowd of men who ran, fell, and scattered from the violence.

"I'm scared. I'm still so scared until now. I am shaking," salon owner Oumou Zeibo said.

Zeibo said just before the scene played out in front of her salon, the last employee left for the day. Typically around that time, her shop is alive with employees, customers, and family who could have been caught in the crossfire.

"Imagine if my daughter was here with me, or a customer. It would have been crazy," Zeibo said.

Hours before this shooting, in west Houston, an argument led to someone firing into an occupied car in a Home Depot parking lot off Katy Freeway.

"I hear what I think is a gunshot and I look up over the car and there is a guy with a gun pointed into the car," witness Robert Follette said.

Follette called 911 fearing he or someone else could become victims.

"Time to get out of here. I'm going to run," Follette said.

Despite the harrowing recollections, ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows homicides and assaults are down in the last 12 months. However, there are 364 homicides and 63,080 cases of assaults which residents aren't completely at ease.

Witnesses told ABC13 that no matter what the numbers show, it doesn't improve their sense of safety after being so close to violence.

"That it happened in this way, shot our door, glass is in the floor. It happened to the shop, that makes me scared," Zeibo said.

