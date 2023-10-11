SkyEye flew above the Katy Freeway near the West Beltway on Wednesday afternoon in the wake of a reported shooting.

Police investigating report of someone who may be shooting at vehicles near Katy Fwy and W. Beltway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- SkyEye flew over a shopping strip parking lot in west Houston on Wednesday afternoon after police told ABC13 they were responding to a call of someone who may be shooting at vehicles.

The Houston Police Department said it received a call at 4:43 p.m. indicating a shooting outside of a Home Depot off of the I-10 Katy Freeway and the West Beltway, though, HPD didn't immediately say what exactly led to the reported shots fired.

Police believe one person was shot and another took off from the scene.

SkyEye captured three vehicles, including a large white pickup truck, taped off from the rest of the lot.

A Houston Fire Department EMS crew was also seen on a nearby street tending to someone. However, it's not known how both of these scenes are connected.

