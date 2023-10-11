WATCH LIVE

Police investigating report of someone who may be shooting at vehicles near Katy Fwy and W. Beltway

ByLileana Pearson and Pooja Lodhia KTRK logo
Wednesday, October 11, 2023 10:45PM
HPD investigating report of someone who may have shot at cars
SkyEye flew above the Katy Freeway near the West Beltway on Wednesday afternoon in the wake of a reported shooting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- SkyEye flew over a shopping strip parking lot in west Houston on Wednesday afternoon after police told ABC13 they were responding to a call of someone who may be shooting at vehicles.

The Houston Police Department said it received a call at 4:43 p.m. indicating a shooting outside of a Home Depot off of the I-10 Katy Freeway and the West Beltway, though, HPD didn't immediately say what exactly led to the reported shots fired.

Police believe one person was shot and another took off from the scene.

SkyEye captured three vehicles, including a large white pickup truck, taped off from the rest of the lot.

A Houston Fire Department EMS crew was also seen on a nearby street tending to someone. However, it's not known how both of these scenes are connected.

ABC13 is gathering facts from the scene. Check back with this story or tune into Eyewitness News broadcasts for updates.

