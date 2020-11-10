Deadly shooting in north Houston is latest in string of homicides

SWAT & K9 officers are near Kuykendahl at W Rankin searching a wooded area for a male suspect who fatally shot a female about 7 pm near an area business.



One female suspect is detained. Homicide detectives are en route.



Media stage area is W Rankin at Richbourg St. #hounews pic.twitter.com/v8NjxLy6ek — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 10, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting in north Houston on the heels of what has been a violent day across the city.It happened around 7 p.m. near Kuykehdahl and W Rankin Road.According to a tweet posted on the Houston Police Department's Twitter account, a SWAT team along with K-9 units are searching for a man they say shot a woman to death near a business in the area.Investigators said another woman has been detained as the search for the man continues. It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.In a span of 24 hours, police reported a total of six homicides across the city, including a shooting that claimed the life of an HPD sergeant.