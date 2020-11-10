Deadly shooting in north Houston is latest in string of homicides

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting in north Houston on the heels of what has been a violent day across the city.

It happened around 7 p.m. near Kuykehdahl and W Rankin Road.

According to a tweet posted on the Houston Police Department's Twitter account, a SWAT team along with K-9 units are searching for a man they say shot a woman to death near a business in the area.



Investigators said another woman has been detained as the search for the man continues. It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.

In a span of 24 hours, police reported a total of six homicides across the city, including a shooting that claimed the life of an HPD sergeant.

