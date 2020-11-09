Houston police officer killed in north Houston is 2nd officer killed in 3 weeks

Our hearts are broken over the death of @houstonpolice Sergeant Sean Rios who was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire this afternnon. We will never forget him and will see his 4 children, family and friends through this painful loss. RIP pic.twitter.com/QBHx2bymWY — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) November 10, 2020

I’m at the scene where a @HoustonPolice officer, plain clothed was shot & killed in North Houston. Witnesses say he had multiple gunshots & stumbled into motel office looking for help. #abc13 https://t.co/AQ4zRDQCPD pic.twitter.com/1ixaBYnB3Q — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) November 9, 2020

This makes 2 officers murdered in last 3 weeks and 5 total murders TODAY in the https://t.co/bZzXa2FAeI City of Houston. TODAY. @abc13houston https://t.co/bZzXa2FAeI — Ted Oberg (@TedABC13) November 9, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston police officer shot and killed in north Houston has been identified as 47-year-old Sgt. Sean Rios, a 25-year-veteran of the Houston Police Department.Rios was killed Monday afternoon in the 7900 block of the North Freeway after police say he engaged a suspect in a gun battle. After being shot, Rios ran into the Taj Inn & Suites motel looking for help and collapsed. He was declared dead at the scene.Authorities and witnesses say the officer, who was wearing plain clothes, was shot multiple times.A witness at the scene who heard the gunshots told ABC13 he saw the officer running toward the motel searching for help."He was just bleeding everywhere, all over, and just not running right. He entered the office at the motel and he collapsed right in there," the witness said.No arrests have been made but Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said they have leads of the suspects involved. Acevedo said police are searching for a four-door Mercedes Benz and a black pickup. One of the suspects is described as a heavily tattooed Hispanic male in his mid-20s."We are going to catch you," Acevedo said. "Do yourself a favor and turn yourself in. The best thing you can do if you know this person, is turn themselves in."Acevedo added that Rios was headed to the airport for his 2 p.m. shift when he was involved in the shootout. Rios leaves behind four kids.This is the fifth murder to have taken place in the city of Houston on Monday. It is also the second Houston police officer killed in three weeks, and the fourth Houston police officer killed in 12 months.On Oct. 20, Houston Police Sgt. Harold Preston was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence situation. The 41-year veteran of the department, who was preparing to retire this year, was laid to rest on Oct. 30.Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or 911.