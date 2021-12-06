Man gets life sentence for 2019 shooting death of HPD Sgt. Christopher Brewster

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Houston police sergeant.On Dec. 7, 2019 at 5:45 p.m., Sgt. Christopher Brewster was responding to a domestic disturbance call from a woman who said her boyfriend was assaulting her on Avenue I in Houston's East End.Brewster arrived less than five minutes later to find the couple had left the location, but were found walking in the 7400 block of Avenue L. As soon as he tried to exit his patrol cruiser, 25-year-old Arturo Solis began shooting at Brewster.The 32-year-old sergeant was hit multiple times, but managed to draw his weapon and radio a description of Solis to other responding officers.Now, almost two years since the tragic shooting, Solis pleaded guilty to capital murder and was sentenced to life in prison."Sgt. Brewster's family's wishes were taken into consideration, and this defendant will spend every day for the rest of his life in prison," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "Our community will forever be safe from this selfish coward, who senselessly murdered a police sergeant."Brewster is survived by his wife, parents and siblings.