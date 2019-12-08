What we know about the man accused of shooting Sgt. Brewster

This is the booking photo of suspect Arturo Solis, 25, charged with the capital murder of HPD Sergeant Christopher Brewster.

1/8/17- Burglary of vehicle - plead guilty- sentenced to 150 days in Harris County Jail

- plead guilty- sentenced to 150 days in Harris County Jail 03/01/16- Evading arrest/detention - plead guilty- sentenced to 30 days in Harris County Jail

- plead guilty- sentenced to 30 days in Harris County Jail 9/14/16- Harassment - guilty- sentenced 60 days in Brazoria Co Jail

- guilty- sentenced 60 days in Brazoria Co Jail 8/11/15- Assault family member - plead guilty- sentenced to 70 days in Harris County Jail

- plead guilty- sentenced to 70 days in Harris County Jail 11/10/14- Criminal mischief- guilty- sentenced to 20 Days Brazoria Co Jail

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Arturo Solis has been charged with shooting Sgt. Christopher Brewster Saturday night in Houston's East End. Brewster later died at the hospital.Solis, 25, was charged with capital murder of a police officer early Sunday morning.Brewster was responding to a domestic disturbance call on Avenue I just after 5:45 p.m. Authorities say Brewster exited his vehicle without his gun drawn and was trying to get Solis' attention by waving both hands.According to court documents, Solis confessed to shooting Brewster. Documents say Solis told authorities he was aware Brewster was a police officer and shot him in order to avoid arrest.Solis waived his right to appear in probable cause court, his next appearance is scheduled for December 9. He is being held with no bond.Solis has a lengthy criminal history including a charge of assault causing bodily injury.Below are his previous charges: