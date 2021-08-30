Driver robbed and assaulted after fender bender at NE Houston store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What started as a discussion over a fender bender at a convenience store ended in one of the drivers being punched and robbed.
The incident happened on Aug. 16 at a convenience store in northeast Houston in the 9400 block of Mesa.
The victim told police he was backing his car when he accidentally hit a Dodge Charger, causing minor damage.
According to police, the man inside the Charger immediately approached the driver who hit him and demanded money. The victim said he told the man he did not want to give him any money until the Charger was taken to a body shop. That's when the victim said he was punched multiple times in the face.
Surveillance video of the scene showed the suspect punching the driver through the window. He is then seen reaching into the vehicle, opening the driver's door and continues punching.
The unidentified man then reached into the driver's pocket, took his wallet and money and left the scene, police say.
The suspect was described as a Black man between 30 to 40 years old. He was said to be 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 300 pounds. He was described to be wearing a black shirt and black shorts at the time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip through Crime Stoppers' website.
