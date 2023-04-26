3 arrested in shooting death of man over $500 car repair bill, HPD says

The victim's family told ABC13 that he bought his daughters' Christmas gifts and planned to use the money, allegedly costing him his life, to finish holiday shopping.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four months after a man was shot and killed over a $500 car repair bill, three men have been arrested for their alleged roles in the shooting.

Raudel Orozco, 20; Rolando Orozco, 22; and Jody Duron, 19, have been charged with murder for the shooting death of 29-year-old Luis Casillas.

On the afternoon of Dec. 23, 2022, officers were dispatched to a shooting call in a business parking lot at 7676 North Freeway.

According to documents, police spoke with Casillas's brother, who told them that Casillas and the owner of a truck had been arguing over money owed for its repairs.

Casillas then reportedly told his brother that he had moved the red pickup truck to a garage or bay across from the shop so that the owner would not be able to take it back without payment.

On the day of the shooting, witnesses reported that the truck's owner arrived with three other Hispanic men. Once at the scene, the suspects went into the garage bay and got into an argument with Casillas, which escalated to one of the suspects, later identified as the owner of the red pickup, pulling out an AK-47-style rifle.

The suspect then began shooting at Casillas, who ran to the end of the building but was confronted by another suspect. Witnesses said Casillas begged for his life before he was shot. The suspects then fled the scene in their cars and with the red Chevy, court documents state.

After further investigation, the suspects were tied to the scene and were arrested on April 25 without incident.

The suspects are being held in Harris County jail on a $750,000 bond, records show.