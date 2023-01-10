Concertgoer running from robbers shot near Toyota Center despite decrease in crime, ABC13 data shows

Police told Eyewitness News there are ways to help deter a would-be-robber and shares tips on how to keep yourself safe.

After a concertgoer was shot by robbers twice after leaving the Toyota Center on Saturday, ABC13 looked at which neighborhoods have a high theft rate.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Over the weekend, a man was shot by robbers in front of his girlfriend after a concert near the Toyota Center, an area that is seeing less of this type of crime, according to ABC13's safety tracker.

At about midnight on Sunday, Houston police officers said the concertgoers were walking to their car when a vehicle approached them near St. Joesph Parkway and Chenevert.

ORIGINAL LINK: Man shot during attempted robbery after leaving concert with girlfriend downtown, police say

"A passenger exited the vehicle and demanded some property from the male," Houston Police Department Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said. "The male refused, and he began to run away. As he ran away the suspect discharged a firearm."

Investigators said the man was transported to the hospital after being shot twice and is expected to be OK. His girlfriend reportedly was not injured.

Our ABC13 safety tracker breaks down neighborhoods and shows the number of robberies. Where the weekend incident occurred isn't one of the worst places.

The tracker shows which neighborhoods have had the highest robberies rate over the past three years: Midtown, southwest Houston by Westwood Mall, and the East End. The neighborhoods with the lowest rate of robberies are in Kingwood, by the Johnson Space Center, and Rice University.

RELATED: Man shot in the chest while trying to take cellphone from man with gun in SW Houston, HPD says

"It seems to me that Midtown is a pretty hopping place as far as activity and a lot of people out. It's just a crime of opportunity," HPD Detective Jeff Brieden explained.

"Robberies are a lot of that. A lot of times, suspects are just driving around looking for what they can ping as an easy target." If you're walking to your vehicle and find yourself a victim, officers say to comply and become a good witness. If you can't see the criminal's face, look for their eye color, tattoos, if they have a limp, and pay attention to their voice. "You can't be too descriptive when giving a description of a suspect who was just pointing a gun down at your face," Brieden said.

Officers said the victims of this weekend's attempted robbery couldn't give them a good suspect description. So far no arrests have been made.

If you have any information, authorities urge you to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.