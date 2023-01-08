Man shot during attempted robbery after leaving concert with girlfriend downtown, police say

Houston police are searching for two robbery suspects who shot a man walking with his girlfriend after a concert downtown.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is expected to survive after being shot during an attempted robbery downtown on Sunday, according to police.

At about 12 a.m., the victim and his girlfriend were walking from a concert near St. Joseph Parkway and Chenevert when they were approached by a vehicle, according to investigators.

Police said that's when one of the suspects got out of the passenger side and demanded property from the victim.

The victim, who police say is in his 20s, refused to give up his belongings and tried to run away.

Investigators said as he ran, one of the suspects opened fire, striking the victim once in the back and once in the hand.

He was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK. No other injuries were reported.

Both suspects fled the scene, but it is unclear if anything was taken from the couple.

Investigators said they found shell casings at the scene.

Police said the suspects, described as two Black men, took off in a white Dodge vehicle in an unknown direction.