3 detained in Central Market parking lot after leading police on pursuit in stolen car, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were detained Sunday afternoon after leading Houston police on a brief pursuit and into a grocery store parking lot, officials said.

Just after 12 p.m., a Houston Police Department officer was patrolling the area when he reportedly noticed a stolen vehicle.

HPD Sgt. Ricardo Salas said the officer requested additional units and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over.

The driver allegedly did not stop for about a mile until pulling into the parking lot of Central Market off Westheimer Road near Weslayan Street.

Salas said a total of three people were detained and that the car was reported stolen out of Harris County.

According to HPD, the driver could face charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The driver told officers he didn't pull over because he didn't know what to do, HPD said.

Salas talked about the importance of pulling over to the right when seeing a police car behind you with their lights and sirens on.

"Whether it's an ambulance or a police vehicle, pull over to the right. If the vehicle stays behind you, then most likely, it is a traffic stop. So just wait while the officer gets out of the vehicle," Salas said.

Although police said it was a busy area, they said no one was reportedly injured.