shooting

Suspect believed to be barricaded inside apartment after 1 person shot in SE Houston, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department and SWAT are at the scene of a shooting after one person was injured Saturday morning, according to police.

HPD believes the suspect is barricaded inside an apartment in southeast Houston.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Police responded to a shooting at about 7:42 a.m. at the Villa Americana Apartment complex at 5901 Selinsky Rd.

SEE ALSO: Alleged gunman in custody after killing man outside Kingwood apartment, police say

HPD said they arrived at the scene and found one person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital, but police said their condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimehouston police departmentshootingbarricadeapartmentswatperson struck
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
2 masked gunmen shoot young man on METRO bus in W. Houston, police say
Woman shot at after-hours club in SW Harris Co., deputies say
6-year-old, parents found shot to death in tent at Iowa state park
Deputy heard on bodycam warn shoplifting suspect before shooting him
TOP STORIES
Carjacking suspect killed after shooting Missouri City police officer
UN health agency declares monkeypox a global emergency
Amber alert: 3 missing children last seen in Lampasas, TX 20 days ago
HPD officer hospitalized after chase ends in crash, 4 in custody
2 Americans dead in eastern Ukraine: Officials
Weather forecast: More rain chances in the days ahead
2 children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, CDC says
Show More
Deputy heard on bodycam warn shoplifting suspect before shooting him
Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain
'Somebody put a hit out on me,' woman told dad before body was found
T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach
Man accused of murdering his wife while on their honeymoon in Fiji
More TOP STORIES News