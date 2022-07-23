Suspect believed to be barricaded inside apartment after 1 person shot in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department and SWAT are at the scene of a shooting after one person was injured Saturday morning, according to police.HPD believes the suspect is barricaded inside an apartment in southeast Houston.Police responded to a shooting at about 7:42 a.m. at the Villa Americana Apartment complex at 5901 Selinsky Rd.HPD said they arrived at the scene and found one person with a gunshot wound.The victim was transported to the hospital, but police said their condition is unknown.