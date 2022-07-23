HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department and SWAT are at the scene of a shooting after one person was injured Saturday morning, according to police.
HPD believes the suspect is barricaded inside an apartment in southeast Houston.
The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
Police responded to a shooting at about 7:42 a.m. at the Villa Americana Apartment complex at 5901 Selinsky Rd.
SEE ALSO: Alleged gunman in custody after killing man outside Kingwood apartment, police say
HPD said they arrived at the scene and found one person with a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to the hospital, but police said their condition is unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
Suspect believed to be barricaded inside apartment after 1 person shot in SE Houston, police say
SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News