Alleged gunman in custody after killing man outside Kingwood apartment, police say

Fight between men leaves 1 of them dead at Kingwood apartment: HPD

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- An argument led to a shooting that killed a man in front of an apartment in Kingwood, police said.

The shooting happened at about 9:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of Magnolia Cove Drive.

An argument between two men escalated into a physical fight and the suspect grabbed a gun and shot the other before running away, according to police.

Officers said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a walkway between two apartment buildings.

The victim's identity has not yet been released, but police did disclose he is 29 years old.

The alleged gunman is in custody, police said.

It was unclear what the men were arguing about.

If you know any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
