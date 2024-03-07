2 suspects still wanted for intruding Sugar Land home, striking and robbing owner, police said

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A homeowner was faced with a scary situation Thursday when four men intruded his home, hit him on the head, and took his wallet and cash, according to Sugar Land police.

At about 10:34 a.m., the Sugar Land Police Department responded to the 7100 block of Bramlett Court, where a man was with his baby when four Hispanic men forced their way in with guns, police said.

One of the suspects hit the homeowner in the head and took his cash and wallet.

After the ordeal, police said the suspects were last seen jumping over a fence. Two were found in the New Territory Subdivision and were taken into custody. They will be charged with aggravated robbery, police said.

Meanwhile, two other suspects remain at large. Sugar Land police used drones from the air and K9s to search the ground to find them. Search efforts prompted Sartartia Middle School to be placed on lockdown.

Below is the statement issued by Fort Bend ISD on the lockdown:

Sartartia Middle School was placed in a secure status earlier today after being alerted by the Sugar Land Police Department that there was police activity in the area. Per our standard response protocol, students and staff were quickly brought inside the building, and we verified that all exterior doors were locked, allowing no visitors to enter or exit. Once Fort Bend ISD Police Department determined the area was safe, we resumed normal operations.

The search for the suspects was called off at 12:06 p.m. Police described the wanted suspects as Hispanic men wearing ski masks and black clothing.

