Suspect on the run after sexually abusing child for 5 years in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need help searching for a suspect who is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child in the Independence Heights area in north Houston.
In February 2021, the Houston Police Department received a report of sexual abuse that occurred in the 4400 block of Oxford St.
During the investigation, the child victim made an outcry of sexual abuse by the fugitive Jose Santos that occurred from October 25, 2014, to October 25, 2019.
Santos is described as a 58-year-old Hispanic man about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 250 lbs., with brown eyes and salt-and-pepper hair.
Santos is said to be driving a 2004 red Explorer with the license plate number KXN8445, according to authorities.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to 5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.
Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
