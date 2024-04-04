Registered sex offender allegedly forced woman into sex with his dog, records show

Shock and horror - that was how neighbors living next to a sexual assault suspect reacted to the man's other allegations involving bestiality.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A registered sex offender is in jail accused of sexually assaulting a woman and forcing her to engage sexually with his pet dog.

Warning: this story may be disturbing for some viewers.

Dennis Allen Carter, 58, is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of bestiality from an incident in August 2023.

The woman, who said she was pregnant at the time, told investigators Carter picked her up at a gas station on Crosstimbers and Hirsch and brought her to his nearby home on Kittridge.

She said she was held against her will overnight. In that time, the woman said she was sexually assaulted by Carter, who held a gun to her head and told her to do as he said or he would kill her, according to court records.

Court records said he "kept telling her to 'quit screaming' and slapped her multiple times."

From there, the woman detailed the unspeakable acts she said he forced her to participate in with his brown and white pet dog, and he recorded it.

"The facts in this case frankly sound like something out of a horror show," the prosecutor said in probable cause court Thursday morning.

Carter sat down with investigators for an interview, according to records, and showed them that video and two others involving the woman. He said she did it under her own free will, records show.

Carter was convicted of aggravated sexual abuse of a child in 1981 and aggravated sexual assault in 1997. He is required to register as a sex offender for life.

Police noted in court documents that he was registered as a sex offender but for a different address in Houston. They said he should have notified police seven days before he moved.

His bond was set at $350,000 on the four charges. Records show that authorities want to revoke his parole. He is being held without bond for that.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.