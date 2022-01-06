child death

Maliyah Bass' mom sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2-year-old's death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a year since the death of 2-year-old Maliyah Bass, court documents show her mother pleaded guilty for her involvement in the case.

On Wednesday, Sahara Ervin pleaded guilty to the charges of tampering with evidence - a human corpse and injury to a child, according to court records.

As part of the guilty plea, Ervin will also have to help in the case against her boyfriend, Trevion Thompson, who is also charged in connection with Maliyah's death.

On Aug. 22, 2020, an Amber Alert was issued for the toddler who had not been seen since that morning. At the time of Maliyah's disappearance, Ervin and Thompson told police they left her at the playground outside their southwest Houston apartment while they were inside cooking breakfast. When they returned, the two told police that Maliyah was gone.

On Aug. 23, the 2-year-old's body was spotted in Brays Bayou by a jogger.

A medical examiner ruled Maliyah's death a homicide and said she died from "homicidal violence." Court records indicate an autopsy found that her forearm was broken and she had superficial blunt force trauma appearing as a looped-pattern of bruises all over her body. It is believed the child was beaten with an extension cord or hanger.

Since pleading guilty, Ervin was sentenced to 20 years in jail for each, which she will serve concurrently, according to documents.

