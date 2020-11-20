2-year-old Maliyah Bass' death officially ruled a homicide

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A medical examiner has officially ruled 2-year-old Maliyah Bass' death a homicide.The ruling came down two months after the Houston girl's body was found in Brays Bayou, and more than a month after Houston police arrested the girl's mother and the mom's boyfriend as suspects in the case.Sahara Ervin and Travion Thompson, both 21, were each charged with tampering with evidence and injury to a child. So far, following the medical examiner's ruling, Ervin and Thompson's charges have not been upgraded.Ervin is next due in court on Dec. 16. Thompson's next appearance is scheduled for Dec. 17.Both remain in jail, with Ervin's bond at $175,000 and Thompson's at $150,000.Maliyah was initially at the center of an Amber Alert after her mother said she left the toddler alone on the playground outside of their apartment for a couple of minutes while she cooked breakfast the morning of Aug. 22. In the wake of the disappearance, Ervin and Thompson spoke to reporters and cried in front of cameras.According to court records, the autopsy showed Maliyah had a broken left forearm and extensive superficial blunt force trauma in the form of looped-pattern bruising all over her body. The medical examiner believes she was beaten with either an extension cord-like object or a hanger-like object.Court records say Thompson confessed and pointed a finger at the mother. He told police she beat her daughter with a hair brush on Aug. 20 because she was crying and would not go to sleep. Records say they then put her in a broom closet, naked. When they woke up on Aug. 21, Maliyah was dead.Thompson told police they disposed of her body in a storm drain at their apartment complex on Aug. 22, the same day they reported her missing. She was found in Brays Bayou on Aug. 23.Much of the search centered around their complex on Wilcrest in southwest Houston.