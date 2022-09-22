Victim robbed in NW Houston home invasion may have been followed home, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man robbed during a home invasion believes he may have been followed after he left the bank, according to authorities.

The robbery happened on Aug. 3 at about 9:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Hollister. According to police, the victim arrived at his home when an unknown man walked up behind him while pointing a gun and forced him into his apartment.

Inside the apartment, the suspect demanded money from the victim while rummaging through his personal belongings. A second suspect then entered the apartment, searching through and removing some of the items the victim had on himself.

In the surveillance video released by HPD, the suspects can be heard demanding the victim to hand over his backpack.

Both suspects left the apartment and got into a white Kia four-door sedan with paper plates.

Police said the victim stated that he was at a Chase bank at Bingle and W. Little York before the incident and believes he may have been followed. The suspects were also seen following the victim at the apartment complex's entrance.

One suspect was described as a Black man between 35 and 45 years old. He's about 6 feet tall, weighs between 200 and 220 pounds, and is of a heavy build. He was wearing a blue shirt and a red cap.

The second suspect was described as a Black man, between 40 and 45 years old. The suspect is between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches. He weighs between 250 pounds and 280 pounds and was wearing a blue muscle shirt, blue jean shorts, gloves, and tattoos on his arm.