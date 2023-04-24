The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the ordeal as he was being served an arrest warrant for the assault of his mother.

Man accused of allegedly assaulting mother twice, arrested after SWAT standoff in N. Houston: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in custody following a SWAT standoff in north Houston as officers were serving an arrest warrant, officials said.



Commander Craig Bellamy of the Houston Police Department said on Monday at about 9 a.m., the team responded to The Core Apartments in the 700 block of Grenfell Lane and found a man in his 30s barricaded inside the home.

Preliminary information stated the man inside was being served for allegedly assaulting his mother earlier in the day, HPD said.

As officials got the mother out safely, the man inside continued to barricade himself and reportedly said he "was not going back to jail" and "would burn the home down."

According to Bellamy, the suspect was recently released from jail, but it is unclear when.

According to HPD, the suspect did have warrants for felony assault and a misdemeanor, with one of the warrants related to the abuse or injury to an animal.

The suspect will possibly face additional charges for continued domestic family violence.