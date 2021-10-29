fatal shooting

Lane switch may have led to Houston mom's road rage shooting death, family says

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston mom of 12 killed in senseless act of road rage, family says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly shooting that stemmed from road rage in southwest Houston took the life of a grandmother.

Houston police say 51-year old Bridgett Holloman was a passenger in a car when someone shot into it on Almeda Genoa Road.

"I couldn't process it at the time, and it feels like I haven't woken up yet," said her brother, Marvin Taylor.

Holloman's family told ABC13 her son was driving her to work.

"He noticed that the car that was behind him was speeding up. When they were speeding up he [hit the brakes] because of the car that was in front of him. He said that's when they started shooting," said one of Holloman's sons, Quentin Taylor.

SEE ALSO: Woman killed in what police call road rage shooting on Buffalo Speedway

Taylor said the driver may have been upset because his brother switched onto the suspect's lane. As Holloman's son tried to get away, her family said the driver followed.

"She grabbed his hand and when she let him go ... that's when he knew my mom was dead. He got out of the car and started shooting," said Taylor.

Holloman was a mother of 12 and a grandmother of seven kids.

"My mom was the sweetest thing. If anybody knew her, my mom loved her kids. She would give her world to her kids," said her daughter.

Police said it's possible the suspect's white Jeep Cherokee, with tinted windows has bullet holes in the rear end of the vehicle due to an individual returning gunfire as he fled the scene.

For more updates on this story, follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shotdeadly shootingfatal shootinggun violenceshootingwoman killed
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Woman killed in what police call road rage shooting
How it happened: Inside 'Rust' movie set where Baldwin's gun fired
2 killed and 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting
Crew member: Baldwin was careful with guns before fatal shooting
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
Dusty's life as renaissance man helped guide this World Series run
More TOP STORIES News