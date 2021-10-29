Lane switch may have led to Houston mom's road rage shooting death, family says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly shooting that stemmed from road rage in southwest Houston took the life of a grandmother.Houston police say 51-year old Bridgett Holloman was a passenger in a car when someone shot into it on Almeda Genoa Road."I couldn't process it at the time, and it feels like I haven't woken up yet," said her brother, Marvin Taylor.Holloman's family told ABC13 her son was driving her to work."He noticed that the car that was behind him was speeding up. When they were speeding up he [hit the brakes] because of the car that was in front of him. He said that's when they started shooting," said one of Holloman's sons, Quentin Taylor.Taylor said the driver may have been upset because his brother switched onto the suspect's lane. As Holloman's son tried to get away, her family said the driver followed."She grabbed his hand and when she let him go ... that's when he knew my mom was dead. He got out of the car and started shooting," said Taylor.Holloman was a mother of 12 and a grandmother of seven kids."My mom was the sweetest thing. If anybody knew her, my mom loved her kids. She would give her world to her kids," said her daughter.Police said it's possible the suspect's white Jeep Cherokee, with tinted windows has bullet holes in the rear end of the vehicle due to an individual returning gunfire as he fled the scene.