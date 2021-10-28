Woman killed in what police call road rage shooting on Buffalo Speedway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An eyewitness explained what they saw when a man opened fire on a busy road, right in the middle of the Wednesday morning commute.One driver was shot and killed. Police identified her as Bridgett Holloman, 51. Officers say they were told the shooting was the result of a road rage incident.Because the man has not been arrested, the eyewitness asked to be identified only as Delilah."It was like something out of a movie," Delilah said.Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, she got caught up in a crime scene."I was sitting at the light on Buffalo Speedway, and I initially heard three gunshots," she said. "It kind of looked like he was just turning all directions and firing."The driver of a black SUV was hit. Houston police said Holloman died at the hospital."It shocked me, because I kind of made eye contact with her," Delilah said. "It was very traumatizing. I was shaken all day by this event."Investigators said the shooter got away in a car. Delilah said her commute through the area won't feel safe again until he's caught."I hope they find him too, because I had just dropped my daughters off to school," Delilah said. "I'm glad they were out of the car."Police say it's possible the suspect's white Jeep Cherokee with tinted windows has bullet holes in the rear of the vehicle due to an individual returning gunfire as the suspect vehicle was fleeing the scene.Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS