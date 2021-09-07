3 of 4 victims found dead after SW Houston fire were shot to death, autopsy shows

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11005178" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With tears in their eyes, loved ones gathered outside the home where a family of four was shot to death. Their bodies were discovered during a house fire call. Now family members fear their loved ones may have been killed days ago.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three members of a family of four whose bodies were found in their burning southwest Houston home died from gunshot wounds, the medical examiner confirmed.On Sunday, the bodies of 37-year-old Jairo Escano; his wife Elvira, 44; and their two kids: 13-year-old Isabel and 10-year-old Jairo Jr., were found after Houston fire crews extinguished a fire at the home in the 7500 block of Imogene.According to the medical examiner's office, both of the male victims died from a gunshot wound to the head. Meanwhile, one of the female victims was shot in the head and neck. The cause of death of the fourth victim remains undetermined, but a release from Houston police stated that all four had been shot to death.On Monday, about 30 people left candles, flowers, and pictures on the driveway. Jairo's brother and their two sisters spoke in Spanish through their tears. Their sister-in-law, Paulina Moreno, described how they were doing and said they're still in shock."A lot of people might tell you this is the perfect family, but you never know what's going on inside the house," said Moreno.Loved ones fear Jairo and Elvira were dead for days before they were found."We believe my brother-in-law and his wife were killed before Sunday, because the bodies and the bodies of the kids were found fresh and the house is smelling like a dead body," Moreno said.On Sunday, Houston police Chief Troy Finner said this case did not appear to be a random incident, because there were no signs of forced entry. But he assured they are working to find the suspect in this case."Just turn yourself in," Moreno said to the killer. "Don't do more harm than you already have done."