death investigation

Loved ones fearful after family of 4 was gunned down in SW Houston home

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Family identifies couple, 2 kids found shot to death in burning home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Friends and relatives gathered to remember a family who was found dead over the weekend at their home in southwest Houston.

On Sunday, at about 8:30 a.m., Houston firefighters were called to a house fire in the 7500 block of Imogene. After extinguishing the fire, crews found that four people inside the home were shot to death.

The family identified the victims as 37-year-old Jairo Escano; his wife Elvira, 44; and their two kids: 13-year-old Isabel and 10-year-old Jairo Jr.

On Monday, as a way to remember the family, about 30 people left candles, flowers, and pictures on the driveway. Jairo's brother and their two sisters spoke in Spanish through their tears. Their sister-in-law, Paulina Moreno, described how they were doing and said they're still in shock.

"A lot of people might tell you this is the perfect family, but you never know what's going on inside the house," said Moreno.

WATCH: Loved ones remember family of 4 gunned down in burning home
EMBED More News Videos

With tears in their eyes, loved ones gathered outside the home where a family of four was shot to death. Their bodies were discovered during a house fire call. Now family members fear their loved ones may have been killed days ago.



Loved ones fear Jairo and Elvira were dead for days before they were found.

"We believe my brother-in-law and his wife were killed before Sunday, because the bodies and the bodies of the kids were found fresh and the house is smelling like a dead body," Moreno said.

Moreno described her brother-in-law as a hardworking man who worked at a flea market on weekends. She said he did not set up at the market on Friday like he always does.

Her daughter is in the same class at school as Isabel, and she said the 13-year-old was not at school Friday either.

"I said, 'It's kind of weird that she's not coming to the school,'" Moreno recalled. "Family members started calling. We never thought something like this had happened."

As of Monday afternoon, police have not released any information on who they believe is responsible.

On Sunday, Houston police Chief Troy Finner said this case did not appear to be a random incident, because there were no signs of forced entry. But he assured they are working to find the suspect in this case.

"Just turn yourself in," Moreno said to the killer. "Don't do more harm than you already have done."

A man familiar with the couple and their two kids said they have lived in the home since 2016.

Despite the fire, Chief Finner said investigators were able to collect evidence inside the home.

A GoFundMe page was made to help family with funeral expenses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingfatal shootinghouse firechild killeddeath investigationhomicide investigationgun violenceshootingfamilywoman killedman killeddomestic violenceguns
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Criminal charges 'on the table' in deadly shooting on 'Rust' set: DA
'Rust' armorer said loading blanks was 'scariest thing' in podcast
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News