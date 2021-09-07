Suspects wanted in Houston-area robberies outside pharmacies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for the suspects they believe are connected to two area robberies within the last two months.
The first incident happened on July 29, at about 10:40 a.m. The victim was delivering a package at a pharmacy in the 6600 block of West Sam Houston Parkway, when he says he was approached by two men who grabbed the packages off his dolly. While one of the suspects grabbed the package, the other threatened to hurt the man if he did not cooperate, police say.
The second incident happened at another pharmacy on Aug. 18 in the 12000 block of Richmond Avenue. The victim said he was doing a delivery when he was approached by two unknown men who took the package out of his hands and ran off.
In both incidents, police say the men took off in a black Ford Taurus.
One of the suspects is described as a Black man, between 20 to 30 years old. During the first incident, he was described to be wearing light-colored pants and a black pullover. In the second incident, the surveillance video showed he was wearing a red pullover.
The second suspect involved is described as a Black man between 20 to 25 years old. He was seen wearing black pants and a light-colored pullover in the first incident.
Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.
