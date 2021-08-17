fatal shooting

Domestic violence cases across Harris County leave at least 3 dead in last 24 hours

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a deadly 24 hours involving domestic violence after reports of at least three people killed across Harris County.

On Monday morning, a mother allegedly killed her estranged husband during an attack in Humble.

Deputies responded to the shooting on Peacock Park, where they said the man showed up to the woman's home while she was preparing to take her three children to school.

The man assaulted her before she got a gun and shot him, deputies said.

The man was on out on bond for a previous assault on the woman.

Deputies said no charges are expected in this case.

"We ask folks to understand the warning signs, understand that sometimes situations like this can become volatile very quickly and to seek assistance," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Then, police reported a woman stabbed her mother to death at an apartment in northwest Houston.

The 20-year-old stabbed one other female relative and is in police custody. Police said they believe the woman broke into a window to get inside the apartment.

Then around midnight Tuesday, Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting call that left a woman's ex-boyfriend dead. It happened at an apartment complex on Cypress Station.

Deputies said the woman's brother and her ex got into fight before the fatal shooting. The brother is claiming self-defense, according to authorities.

No charges are expected to be filed in this case.

