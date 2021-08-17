Man claims self-defense after allegedly shooting and killing sister's ex-boyfriend in N. Harris Co.

Overnight, @HCSOTexas units were dispatched to 910 Cypress Station. Units found an adult male, Romance Daniels, had been shot inside an apartment and pronounced deceased at the scene. The apt is the residence of Daniel’s ex-girlfriend. He came to the apt & an altercation took pic.twitter.com/mKvT01j5KC — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 17, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- It's not yet determined if a man will face charges for allegedly shooting and killing his sister's ex-boyfriend.Harris County sheriff's deputies say it all started when the ex-boyfriend, identified as Romance Daniels by Sherriff Ed Gonzalez, showed up at the woman's apartment in the 900 block of Cypress Station around 11 p.m. Monday.That's when deputies say a fight broke out, and the woman's brother shot and killed Daniels. The brother told deputies he fired his gun in self-defense."He came here, there was some type of altercation inside this apartment, and the adult brother of the female that lives here shot and killed that man inside the apartment," Sgt. Jason Brown said. "As of right now, we don't anticipate any charges."The woman involved was not injured in the shooting, deputies said.Investigators are working to determine what led up to the fight in the first place.Deputies say the woman and her brother are cooperating with investigators. Ultimately, the district attorney's office will decide if anyone will face charges.