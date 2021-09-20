armed robbery

Couple robbed at gunpoint at their downtown Houston apartment

Surveillance video shows the robbery suspect pointing his gun at the couple and kicking the woman as they laid on the floor
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for a man they say robbed a couple at their downtown apartment.

On Aug. 13 at 7 p.m., the couple had just parked their car in the parking garage of their apartment in the 400 block of Travis. They were walking up to the elevators when they were approached by a man who pointed a gun at them and demanded their belongings, police said.

With their belongings in hand, the suspect then forced the couple to lie down while kicking the woman down, according to police.

The armed man was described as a Black man between 6 feet 1 inch tall and 6 feet 2 inches tall. He was said to be wearing blue pants, a black jacket with a hoodie and black shoes.

He then fled the scene in a 2014 to 2015 Chevrolet Camaro.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
