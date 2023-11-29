Take a good look at the video above. Police are looking for the suspects accused of robbing a store and threatening an employee.

Employee threatened while trying to stop alleged robbers in Houston-area store: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-area store employee was threatened when trying to stop two women who robbed the business, according to police.

The incident happened on Oct. 5 at about 2:15 p.m. in the 11000 block of East Freeway in east Houston. Police said one woman went into the clothing store, while a second woman stayed at the door. The woman who walked in grabbed various clothing items from the store and walked away without paying for them.

Police said the employee tried stopping the women but was threatened as they left in a Volvo SUV.

HPD released the descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect No. 1: Black female, 30's, heavy build, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches, 170 to 190 pounds, black shirt and blue jeans.

Suspect No.2: Black female, 30's, heavy build, yellow shirt and dark colored shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.