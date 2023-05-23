Houston woman wanted after 3-year-old girl in her care suffered burns from hot water, records state

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is wanted after a 3-year-old, who was under her care, was taken to the hospital with burns to her lower body, according to charging documents.

Deanna Nicole Lamb, 34, is wanted for injury to a child with bodily injury.

According to court documents, investigators were called on April 21 to Memorial Hermann Children's Hospital at the Texas Medical Center, where a 3-year-old girl had "submersion burns" to her lower body. Authorities said she had second-and third-degree burns to her legs, buttocks, and genitals, which covered 25% of the total body surface area.

Lamb reportedly said the incident happened on April 1, while she was taking care of the 3-year-old girl. She said the 3-year-old had soiled on herself. As a result, Lamb "popped" the girl, and told her, "You know the routine. Go take a bath," records state.

Lamb then started the water while the 3-year-old was on the potty, but had not put the plug in the tub. When Lamb told the young girl to get in, the 3-year-old said, "It's hot," to which Lamb reportedly answered, "The water is not hot."

Records state Lamb then stepped away to get a towel, but when she came back, she saw the 3-year-old had defecated in the bathtub, and she was scooting back. When Lamb took the girl out, she noticed the toddler's feet's skin was boiling and peeling. That's when Lamb put the girl on the towel and called her mother to let her know there was an accident.

Lamb is still not in custody. She's described as a Black woman, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 265 pounds.

