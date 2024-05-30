Juvenile among 3 residents shocked by downed power lines during Tuesday's storms in Lake Conroe

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were shocked by downed power lines on Tuesday amid severe storms in Lake Conroe, according to officials.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office said a juvenile boy, a woman, and a man were hospitalized due to severe burns and injuries.

Investigators said the three people were found near the live power lines in the Lake Conroe Campgrounds off FM 830.

According to the fire marshal's office, neighbors found the man lying on the ground and still in contact with the lines.

The woman and juvenile were also found nearby, but investigators are working to determine exactly how they sustained their injuries.

It's unclear if the three victims know each other.

Tuesday's storms left widespread damage and power outages throughout southeast Texas.

Authorities urge residents to stay at least 10 feet away from downed lines, noting that you do not have to touch a power line to be in danger.

The High-voltage electricity can jump to anyone who gets too close.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal provided the following safety tips for downed power lines:

If you see a downed power line, move away from it and anything touching it. The ground around power lines - up to 35 feet away - may be energized.

You cannot tell whether or not a power line is energized just by looking at it. You should assume that all downed power lines are live.

The proper way to move away from the power line is to shuffle away with small steps, keeping your feet together and on the ground at all times. This will minimize the potential for a strong electric shock.

If you see someone who is in direct or indirect contact with the downed line, do not touch the person. You could become the next victim. Call 911 for help.

Do not attempt to move a downed power line or anything else in contact with it by using an object such as a broom or stick. Even non-conductive materials like wood or cloth, can conduct electricity if even slightly wet.

Be careful not to touch or step in water near where a downed power line is located.

Do not drive over downed power lines.

If your car comes in contact with a downed power line while you are inside, stay in the car. Honk your horn to summon help, but direct others to stay away from your car.