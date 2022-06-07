arrest

Man charged with capital murder in 2021 deadly shooting in NW Houston arrested, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 32-year-old man charged with capital murder in a 2021 deadly shooting in northwest Houston was arrested Monday afternoon.

Nathan Clark is accused of killing 33-year-old Gregory White on April 24 of last year at about 6 p.m., according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said a witness found White lying in the parking lot of a commercial business at 1106 Wisterwood Drive that evening and called the police.

Officers responded to the scene where the victim was pronounced dead. An autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences later determined White's cause of death to be from a gunshot wound.

Clark was charged with capital murder on May 12 and was in federal custody on an unrelated charge, according to authorities.

Monday's arrest came in as a self-initiated patrol investigation with one person in custody, but it was later confirmed Clark was the man arrested.

