Suspect in deadly SE Houston shooting says he 'served justice by doing what he did,' records state

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of firing shots in southeast Houston that killed one man and injured another faces charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Jose Fernandez, 24, was arrested Wednesday, hours after the double shooting on Bellfort. According to records, Fernandez said he did not know the victims and told officers he "served justice by doing what he did."

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

Wednesday's scene began developing at about 11 a.m. when officers said they were flagged down by a witness who said a man had been shot behind a Burger King. By the time officers arrived, the man was found dead in the parking lot behind the fast food chain.

According to records, Fernandez shot and killed the victim for "no apparent reason."

Afterward, police said they were told about another man who suffered from a gunshot wound a short distance away next to another business. That victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

For hours, authorities looked for Fernandez. He was arrested later in the evening.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond, records show.