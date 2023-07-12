Warrants issued for 6 members of auto theft ring hitting Houston airport parking garages

Police are searching for six members of an auto theft ring hitting Houston airports, and stealing more than $1 million worth of cars.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have identified six members of an auto theft ring that officers say has stolen more than $1 million worth of cars.

While the group works citywide, investigators said they have stolen several vehicles from both Houston airports.

Joe Angel Guadalupe Aguirre, 22; Marco Castillo, 22; Pedro Nunez, 23; Gabriel Reyes, 25; Enrique Osvaldo Lopez, 19; and James Elias Deleon, who also goes by Jason Elias Deleon, 23, all have active warrants for their arrests.

Yulian Yunior Hernandez, 17, has already been arrested and posted bond for theft of a firearm.

"They are now charged and have warrants for their arrest for different charges, from theft aggregate to the highest felony possible, and then just a simple one-time auto theft," Officer Daniel Davila, with the Houston Police Department's Bush Airport Crime Suppression Team, said.

Davila spoke to ABC13 in June about the auto theft ring when only some members were charged. Since then, he said the group has stolen more vehicles.

"They don't look like they plan on stopping," Davila said.

The group goes after specific vehicles, no matter where they are parked.

"They're going after high-end vehicles, high-end trucks, and high-performance cars, and they like to target parking garages, for sure," Davila said.

Charging documents reveal the group has stolen Chevy Camaro ZL1s, Chevy Silverados, GMC Sierras, Dodge Ram TRXs, and Cadillac CTSs.

Police have linked this group to cases throughout the city of Houston, Pearland, and Webster.

In a 12-month period, HPD estimates 170 vehicles have been stolen from Bush Airport. Numbers from Hobby Airport were not available.

In the same amount of time, more than 2.24 million vehicles have parked in the Bush Airport terminal garages, and 663,520 parked at Hobby Airport, according to a spokesperson for the Houston Airport System.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

