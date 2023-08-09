Houston police are searching for a man who they said is responsible for a series of robberies across the city.

Armed suspect wanted for series of robberies around Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a suspect they say is responsible for a series of aggravated robberies around the city.

On Wednesday, the police department shared images of the suspect accused of multiple aggravated robberies.

Police said that on July 25 at about 7 p.m., the suspect went into a convenience store in the 11700 block of Westheimer. The man walked up to the clerk, pulled out a gun, and demanded money from the cash before running off in an unknown direction.

In addition to the Westheimer incident, police believe the suspect is responsible for the following two robberies:

July 25, a store at 2300 S. Kirkwood was robbed at 8:30 p.m.

July 27, a smoke shop at 2300 S. Kirkwood was robbed at 10:20 a.m.

The suspect is described as a Black man. He was wearing a white, gray, and black colored hoodie.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.