3rd suspect still at large, 2 teens arrested after home invasion in NE Harris County, Pct. 4 says

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teen suspects were taken into custody and one is still at large in connection to a home invasion in northeast Harris County on Monday, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Authorities say the incident happened in the 16300 block of Tulipan Spring Trail.

Deputies say three suspects who were armed with rifles arrived at the location in a white Dodge Ram 1500.

The three suspects fired shots inside the home before leaving the scene in the vehicle and stealing a homeowner's white Jeep Cherokee.

A few hours later, deputies were able to find the stolen Jeep and locate the Dodge Ram in the 5300 block of Flaxburton Drive.

Authorities say two of the three suspects were arrested, ages 13 and 18.

The third suspect is described as a Hispanic male with long hair, wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

"If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects, you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement," Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

