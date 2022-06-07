armed robbery

HPD seeks help identifying woman who held knife on convenience store worker in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division is seeking the public's help identifying a woman wanted for an aggravated robbery at a convenience store in southwest Houston.

The unidentified woman entered the convenience store on the 13100 block of Dunlap Street at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 8.

Police reported the woman walked up to the employee at the ice machine and placed a knife against the employee's side, while demanding the money from the store. Police say the camera was out of range from where the incident took place inside the business.

A witness saw what was happening and allegedly told the suspect to leave the employee alone. The woman then became spooked and fled the scene, according to HPD.

The suspect is described as a Black female, around 5'4", and wearing a light blue shirt with black pants.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
