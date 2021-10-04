armed robbery

Houston convenience store clerk injured while confronting aggravated robbery suspects

Police believe the suspects may be tied to another robbery that happened just a block away that night
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for two suspects who are believed to have gone on a robbery spree and injured a store clerk in the process.

On Sept. 17 at 2:20 a.m., two men entered a convenience store in the 12500 block of Hillcroft. One of the men walked up to the counter and acted as if he was going to make a purchase. When the clerk opened the register, the man pulled out a gun and demanded money and cigarettes, according to police.

When the suspect had the bag, he walked out of the store with the second man involved. As the men walked away, the store clerk pulled out his own handgun, went after the men and confronted them. It was then that one of the men fired multiple rounds at the clerk, striking him twice and the glass door, police said.

The men then fled to the apartments across the street. The clerk was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

It's also believed the same two suspects robbed another convenience store about a block away just three hours before.

One of the men was described as a Black man between 20 and 30 years old. He was said to be wearing a black shirt, blue pants and a San Francisco baseball cap.

The second suspect was described as a Black man between 20 and 30 years old with long black hair. He was wearing a white muscle shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts is urged to contact, Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
