Overturned 18-wheeler with lost load of gravel shuts down US-59 SB frontage road at Crabb River

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- An overturned 18-wheeler with a lost load is causing backups for drivers in the Sugar Land area on Thursday.

The Sugar Land Police Department stated that the intersection at US-59 southbound frontage road and Crabb River is shut down.

SkyEye flew over the overturned 18-wheeler that officials say lost a load of gravel.

Police advised drivers to expect delays and seek an alternative route.

It's unclear what caused the truck to flip or if anyone was injured.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.