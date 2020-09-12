car crash

2 children among 4 injured in W. Harris Co. crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people, including two children, were sent to the hospital Friday night after a two-vehicle crash in west Harris County.

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Greenhouse and Morton roads for what they described as a "bad accident."

One photo posted by a Harris County Sheriff's Office captain shows the front end of a white SUV wrapped into a tree. Another photo shows a blue Honda vehicle with windshield damage.

It's not immediately known what led to the crash. Three people were transported to the hospital by Life Flight. Another person was sent by ground transport.

Deputies suspect intoxication was involved.

Traffic in all directions was shut down. Deputies urged drivers to avoid the area.


