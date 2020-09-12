2 children among 4 injured in W. Harris Co. crash

All motorists need to avoid the intersection at Morton Rd. & Greenhouse Rd. There is a 2 vehicle triple Life-flight Major Accident with multiple victims being transported. @HCSO_D4Patrol and Vehicular Crimes Division deputies on scene. Bad accident. pic.twitter.com/l3KtcagbaN — Captain T. Shelton (@HCSO_D4Patrol) September 12, 2020

On scene with District 5 at Greenhouse @ Morton. Traffic closed in all directions avoid the area. Traffic and D4 on scene. 3 lifeflighted 1 transported by ground. 2 children among the injured Intox suspected @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSO_D4Patrol @HCSOTexas @HCSOPatrol @MADDOnline pic.twitter.com/amRXAZsI8Z — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) September 12, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people, including two children, were sent to the hospital Friday night after a two-vehicle crash in west Harris County.Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Greenhouse and Morton roads for what they described as a "bad accident."One photo posted by a Harris County Sheriff's Office captain shows the front end of a white SUV wrapped into a tree. Another photo shows a blue Honda vehicle with windshield damage.It's not immediately known what led to the crash. Three people were transported to the hospital by Life Flight. Another person was sent by ground transport.Deputies suspect intoxication was involved.Traffic in all directions was shut down. Deputies urged drivers to avoid the area.