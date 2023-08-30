NW Houston rollover crash may have injured pedestrian when load dumped, HPD says

A pedestrian may have been injured when a truck lost its load, dumping it on the victim in northwest Houston, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was injured Wednesday afternoon after authorities said debris fell on the pedestrian during a rollover crash in northwest Houston.

The scene is developing in the 6900 block of Antoine at W. Little York. Houston police said they received a call at about 2:17 p.m. from someone who said there was a rollover with some debris coming off the vehicle and possibly falling on a pedestrian.

SkyEye was over the scene of the crash, where it appears a truck may have lost its load at the intersection. One person was seen being rolled out on a gurney, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

Details regarding what happened were not known.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.