Woman hit by car after jumping out of moving vehicle after alleged fight with boyfriend, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal incident where a woman was struck after jumping out of a moving vehicle in northwest Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened on Sunday in the 8700 block of Fairbanks N. Houston.

Gonzalez called the situation 'sad' in a social media post as an investigation determined the woman had been in an all-night argument with her boyfriend.

The woman reportedly left her home and began walking on the roadway. Officials said she allegedly made repeated "suicidal outcries" before she left.

The victim's boyfriend located and picked her up in his car and proceeded to drive back before the victim jumped out and ran through several lanes before being struck by an oncoming vehicle.

HCSO said the boyfriend stopped and checked on the woman, along with two witnesses, including one who was a nurse.

Medical aid was administered, and the woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.