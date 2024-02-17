UH men's basketball team vs. Texas game is second-hottest Coogs ticket in a decade

Whose house, Coogs house! Saturday's contest will likely be the last time Houston hosts UT, as the Longhorns leave the Big 12 Conference for the SEC next season.

Whose house, Coogs house! Saturday's contest will likely be the last time Houston hosts UT, as the Longhorns leave the Big 12 Conference for the SEC next season.

Whose house, Coogs house! Saturday's contest will likely be the last time Houston hosts UT, as the Longhorns leave the Big 12 Conference for the SEC next season.

Whose house, Coogs house! Saturday's contest will likely be the last time Houston hosts UT, as the Longhorns leave the Big 12 Conference for the SEC next season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston men's basketball team hosts Texas for the first time since 2001 on Saturday.

The contest will also likely be the last time Houston hosts UT, as the Longhorns leave the Big 12 Conference for the Southeastern Conference next season and thus will have no obligation to play the Coogs in conference play.

According to Vivid Seats ticket marketplace, the average sale price of tickets on their site for Saturday's Texas vs. Houston game is $179. According to Vivid Seats, that makes for the second hottest UH men's basketball home game ticket in the last decade.

The only other contest that'll cost you more hasn't even been played yet.

Tickets to next month's Kansas vs. Houston game, the regular season finale, are going for more than $250 at Vivid Seats.

UH enters the contest in a tie for first place in the Big 12 and ranked No. 3 in the nation. The Coogs have yet to lose a game at Fertitta Center this season (13-0).

For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.