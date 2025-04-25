Magnolia apartment maintenance man accused of showing lewd videos & prepositioning elderly residents

The maintenance man of a Magnolia apartment complex is accused of showing an elderly resident lewd videos of himself and then propositioning her.

The maintenance man of a Magnolia apartment complex is accused of showing an elderly resident lewd videos of himself and then propositioning her.

The maintenance man of a Magnolia apartment complex is accused of showing an elderly resident lewd videos of himself and then propositioning her.

The maintenance man of a Magnolia apartment complex is accused of showing an elderly resident lewd videos of himself and then propositioning her.

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- The maintenance man of a Magnolia apartment complex is accused of showing an elderly resident lewd videos of himself and then propositioning her.

Finis Diamond Medford III was recently charged with obscene display or distribution, a class C misdemeanor under Texas law, but what he allegedly did to 81-year-old Dorothy Carlton has left her scared and traumatized.

It all began on April 15 when Medford, 25, asked Carlton if he could come in and talk.

"I did hair for 40 years, so I would talk to anyone," Carlton, who thought Medford just wanted to visit, said.

"I'm dense, I guess, but I never expected anything. So he hands me his phone, and I froze," recalled Carlton, who was shocked to see a video of Medford pleasuring himself. "I went, 'Oh, my God?' I said, 'Were you alone or was somebody there?' And he said, 'No, this is a late-night thing I do.' And he's masturbating with his left hand, his right hand he was holding his testicles."

"Then he slides back and said, 'Don't you want to touch it?' And I said, 'No!' And this time I'm frozen."

Shocked, Carlton says she kicked out Medford and called her granddaughter. The two then called Magnolia Police. Investigators were able to arrest Medford on several outstanding traffic warrants and the obscene distribution charge. However, because he did not actually expose himself, the charges were class C misdemeanors.

Within a day, Medford was back at the Park and Walkers Landing Complex. Apartment management confirms he is still technically employed there and has an active lease. ABC13 found Medford at his apartment today, but he would not answer the door.

When Carlton told her situation to neighbors, she was shocked to learn another elderly resident had a similar encounter months ago.

"He said, 'I don't want it to be awkward but I just want you to know I'm into older women, and you're very sexy, and if you're interested let me know,'" recalled the second resident, who did not want to be identified because she has privacy concerns.

This second senior citizen said after she rebuffed his advances, Medford taped a note with his phone number to her door.

Both women said apartment management is well aware of the situation, but that he continues to work there, and would often be seen inside the leasing office.

"It just blew my mind because I had all intentions of staying here until I die," Carlton said. She had sold her long-time Magnolia home two years ago and wanted to stay in the community she loved. Now, she is searching for another apartment.

Magnolia Police detectives say they are concerned other elderly women may have been targeted. If you have had questionable contact with Medford, please call them.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.