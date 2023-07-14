The City of Houston answered ABC13's questions about why the Central Library was closed down as a cooling center downtown.

City of Houston explains closing of cooling center in downtown, where 1 in 7 homeless members live

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston has omitted the Central Library in downtown as one of its designated cooling centers in the most recent declaration of a heat emergency.

It was included in the city's first declaration of the year back in June but not in the new one announced on Wednesday.

There are no city cooling centers located in downtown Houston as a result, though one exists at Fonde Recreation Center just outside of the area, as well as at Swiney Community Center near the East End.

The fact that statistics obtained by our partners at the Houston Chronicle indicate that one in seven members of the city's homeless population lives in downtown could have some individuals wondering why they'd omit a designated cooling center in such a critical area.

The city said, despite the lack of a designation, people can still go into the library to cool off if they follow its rules.

That had us wondering why designating an area as a cooling center is even necessary if people can still go inside to beat the heat.

We asked the Houston Office of Emergency Management that question and more related to cooling centers:

Why was that decision made to eliminate the Central Library as a cooling center?

Due to various safety concerns, the administration opted to use locations other than the Central Library, We have identified nearby facilities like Moody Community Center and Woodland Community Center to fulfill the needs of those seeking relief. These facilities have been successful and require fewer resources to operate than a large location like the Central Library."

Can people still go inside the library to cool off despite its lack of a designation? If so, what rules need to be followed as far as clothing? The issue people seem to have with the library losing its designation as a cooling center is that homeless individuals need it for safety reasons.

The Central Library is operating its normal business hours. Customers are asked to wear shoes, shirt, and are not allowed to wear clothing exposing undergarments or private body parts. The library rules can be found on the Houston Public Library's website www.houstonlibrary.org/policies.

What makes a cooling center any different from just walking into mall or store? Why does the city see the need to even provide this service when there are a lot of air-conditioned buildings in Houston?

We would certainly encourage people to visit public buildings like shopping malls, movie theaters, etc. The city recognizes its obligation to provide resources for those who need assistance. While private businesses or nonprofits may choose to offer relief, the City opens cooling centers to ensure that people can escape the heat during the most dangerous part of the day.

How many people use these centers?

The numbers will vary based on the day, but we have seen days where dozens of people showed up, and days with less than ten at some locations. It is difficult to track those using the facilities solely for cooling purposes during normal business hours, as we are not asking people why they are entering the building.

What does the city pay to keep them operational?

I don't have a specific number to offer at this time, but in general, it costs nothing extra to operate during regular business hours. On a Sunday, the cost would include the utilities plus the wages/overtime of the employees and security who staff the location.

You can learn more about cooling centers in the City of Houston by visiting HoustonOEM.org.

