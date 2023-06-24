Where to cool off as Houstonians bear sweltering weather this weekend without any power

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cooling centers are open for the public this weekend to beat the soaring temperatures as thousands of CenterPoint Energy customers are reported without power.
The City of Houston activated its Public Health Heat Emergency Plan on June 14 as the area began experiencing intense heat. But after severe wind storms hit Houston on Wednesday, some residents have been without power for three days now.
The National Weather Service predicts that weekend heat index values will even reach as high as 111. CenterPoint Energy reported 17,000 customers to be without air conditioning Saturday morning.
The cooling centers will be located in Houston libraries on Saturday and community centers, and multi-service centers on Sunday.
Houstonians should also prepare for the heat by increasing water consumption, conducting outdoor work or exercise in the early morning or evening when temperatures aren't as high, and wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing that permits the evaporation of sweat. If you're attending Pride Houston events, The Houston Health Department urges you to take enough water.
On Saturday, Precinct 3 is opening the George H.W. Bush Community Center from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with water and WiFi available.
Harris County and BakerRipley has partnered with American Red Cross to open an emergency shelter in northeast Harris County. The shelter located at BakerRipley, 3000 Aldine Mail Route Road will open at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Red Cross workers are prepared to provide meals, a place to cool off and safe place to sleep.
Libraries available this weekend are listed below:
Acres Homes Library
8501 West Montgomery, Houston, TX 77088
Alief Regional Library
11903 Bellaire Blvd., Houston, TX 77072
Blue Ridge Library
7007 West Fugua, Houston, TX 77489
Carnegie Library
1050 Quitman, Houston, TX 77009
Central Library
500 McKinney, Houston, TX 77002
Clayton Library
5300 Caroline, Houston, TX 77004
Collier Regional Library
6200 Pinemont, Houston, TX 77092
Flores Library
110 North Milby, Houston, TX 77003
Frank Express Library
10103 Fondren, Houston, TX 77096 (inside Brays Oaks Towers)
Gregory Library
1300 Victor, Houston, TX 77019
Heights Library
1302 Heights Blvd., Houston, TX 77008
Hillendahl Library
2436 Gessner, Houston, TX 77080
HMRC Library
550 McKinney, Houston, TX 77002
Johnson Library
3517 Reed Rd, Houston, TX 77051
Jungman Library
5830 Westheimer, Houston, TX 77057
Kashmere Gardens Library
5411 Pardee, Houston, TX 77026
Looscan Library
2510 Willowick, Houston, TX 77028
Mancuso Library
6767 Bellfort, Houston, TX 77087
Melcher Library
7200 Keller, Houston, TX 77012
Montrose Library
4100 Montrose, Houston, TX 77006
Moody Library
9525 Irvington, Houston, TX 77076
Oak Forest Library
1349 West 43rd, Houston, TX 77018
Park Place Regional Library
8145 Park Place, Houston, TX 77017
Ring Library
8835 Long Point, Houston, TX 77055
Robinson-Westchase Library
3223 Wilcrest, Houston, TX 77042
Scenic Woods Regional Library
10677 Homestead Rd., Houston, TX 77016
Smith Library
3624 Scott, Houston, TX 77004
Southwest Express Library
6400 High Star, Houston, TX 77074
Stanaker Library
611 S. Sgt Macario Garcia, Houston, TX 77011
Stella Link Regional Library
7405 Stella Link, Houston, TX 77025
TECHLink Dixon Library
8002 Hirsch, Houston, TX 77016
Tuttle Library
702 Kress, Houston, TX 77020
Vinson Library
3810 West Fuqua, Houston, TX 77045
Walter Library
7660 Clarewood, Houston, TX 77036
Young Library
5107 Griggs Rd, Houston, TX 77021
The following city multi-service centers are designated as cooling locations on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.:
Acres Home Multi Service Center
6719 W. Montgomery Road
Houston, Texas 77091
Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center
4410 Reed Road
Houston, Texas 77051
To find the nearest cooling center location or an air-conditioned city facility, people can call 3-1-1 for more.
