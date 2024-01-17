HISD's Pershing Middle and Harvard Elementary schools having heater issues Wednesday, district says

The heater problems come after multiple districts across the Houston area, including HISD, closed due to freezing temperatures.

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As we continue dealing with freezing temperatures, two Houston ISD schools are dealing with heater problems Wednesday morning, according to the district.

This comes as students return to class after HISD and other Houston-area districts closed Tuesday due to the Arctic blast and the icy road conditions it brought.

"Technicians are working to address problems with the heaters at Harvard Elementary School and Pershing Middle School. Our operations team is sending portable heaters to those schools now while crews work to fix the problems," HISD said in a statement Wednesday.

During a Tuesday night meeting, HISD Superintendent Mike Miles said he regretted closing schools on Tuesday and said he's "not going to make the same mistake again."

READ MORE: Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles says he regrets closing schools during freeze

At an HISD District Advisory Committee meeting on Tuesday evening, Superintendent Mike Miles said thinks closings schools on Tuesday was a mistake and vowed not to do it again.

Miles reportedly compared teachers to first responders and said he considers them to be essential workers.

A teacher, Daniel Santos, was present at the meeting and confirmed the comments.

He is a member of the Houston Federation of Teachers and said he disagrees with Miles' comments -- reiterating the safety of students and staff should come first.

HISD did not say how long the heater repairs would take Wednesday.