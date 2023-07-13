Houston's Excessive Heat Watch comes as thousands of power outages have people without air conditioning searching for cooling centers this weekend.

Houston re-activates its heat emergency plan that provides cooling centers across city

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston is re-activating its heat emergency plan to give people resources during the extreme heat these next couple of days.

The video above is from a June 24 report.

The plan, which was activated from Wednesday and runs through Sunday, July 16, includes using libraries and multi-service centers as cooling centers. But if you can't make it to one, you can call 311 for a ride.

The National Weather Service predicts heat index values will reach as high as 109 through Sunday.

The Houston Health Department recommends drinking more water, wearing light-colored clothing, applying sunscreen, and taking cool baths or showers to avoid heat-related illness like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Officials also recommend not leaving children, senior citizens, or pets unattended in a parked vehicle even if the windows are open.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include weakness, dizziness, excessive sweating, cool or moist skin, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, and a fast and weak pulse. People experiencing these symptoms should lower their body temperature by getting to a cooler place, drinking water, taking a cool shower or bath and resting.

A throbbing headache, red, hot, and dry skin (no longer sweating), extremely high body temperature (above 103), nausea or vomiting, confusion, loss of consciousness and a rapid, strong pulse are signs of heat stroke. If these symptoms occur, call 9-1-1 immediately and try to lower the person's body temperature until help arrives.

The following locations will open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 16:

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center - 6719 W. Montgomery Road

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center - 4410 Reed Road

Moody Community Center - 3725 Fulton St.

The YMCA of Greater Houston will also provide a resource for people needing to seek relief.

Library locations and hours through Saturday are also listed below or can be found online at the Houston Public Library website.

Wednesday, July 12, until 8 p.m.

Acres Homes Library - 8501 West Montgomery

Blue Ridge Library - 7007 West Fugua

Bracewell Library - 9002 Kingspoint Drive

Carnegie Library - 1050 Quitman

Frank Express Library - 10103 Fondren (inside Brays Oaks Towers)

Hillendahl Library - 2436 Gessner

Johnson Library- 3517 Reed Road

Jungman Library - 5830 Westheimer

Kashmere Gardens Library - 5411 Pardee

Looscan Neighborhood Library - 2510 Willowick Road

Oak Forest Library - 1349 West 43rd

Smith Library - 3624 Scott

Stanaker Library - 611 S. Sgt Macario Garcia

Tuttle Library - 702 Kress

Walter Library - 7660 Clarewood

Thursday, July 13, until 8 p.m.

Stella Link Regional Library - 7405 Stella Link

Alief Regional Library - 11903 Bellaire Blvd.

Collier Regional Library - 6200 Pinemont Drive

Heights Library - 1302 Heights Blvd.

Kendall Neighborhood Library - 609 N Eldridge Parkway.

Park Place Regional Library - 8145 Park Place

Robinson-Westchase Library - 3223 Wilcrest

Scenic Woods Regional Library - 10677 Homestead Road

Young Library - 5107 Griggs Road

TECHLink Alief - 11903 Bellaire Blvd.

TECHLink Dixon Library - 8002 Hirsch

TECHLink Scenic Woods - 10677 Homestead Road

The following library locations are open Friday, July 14, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Stella Link Regional Library - 7405 Stella Link

Alief-David M. Henington Regional Library - 11903 Bellaire Blvd.

Collier Regional Library - 6200 Pinemont Drive

Heights Neighborhood Library - 1302 Heights Blvd.

Kendall Neighborhood Library - 609 N Eldridge Parkway

Park Place Regional Library - 8145 Park Place

Robinson-Westchase Library - 3223 Wilcrest

Scenic Woods Regional Library - 10677 Homestead Road

Young Library - 5107 Griggs Road

Acres Homes Library - 8501 West Montgomery

Blue Ridge Library - 7007 West Fugua

Bracewell Library - 9002 Kingspoint Drive

Carnegie Library - 1050 Quitman

Frank Express Library - 10103 Fondren (inside Brays Oaks Towers)

Hillendahl Library - 2436 Gessner

Johnson Library - 3517 Reed Road

Jungman Library - 5830 Westheimer

Kashmere Gardens Library - 5411 Pardee

Looscan Neighborhood Library - 2510 Willowick Road

Oak Forest Library - 1349 West 43rd

Smith Library - 3624 Scott

Stanaker Library - 611 S. Sgt Macario Garcia

Tuttle Library - 702 Kress

Walter Library - 7660 Clarewood

Flores Neighborhood Library - 110 North Milby St.

Vinson Neighborhood Library - 3810 West Fuqua St.

TECHLink Alief - 11903 Bellaire Blvd.

TECHLink Dixon Library - 8002 Hirsch

TECHLink Scenic Woods- 10677 Homestead Road

The Houston History Research Center is open, Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., African American History Research Center at Gregory School, Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Family History Research Center at Clayton Campus, Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gymnasiums are open Monday through Friday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and non-gymnasiums from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information on cooling centers, call 311.